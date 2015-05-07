* BSE index falls 0.33 pct, NSE index down 0.24 pct
* Overseas investors continue to sell
MUMBAI May 7 Indian shares fell for a third
straight session on Thursday, heading towards their lowest close
in nearly five months on continued selling by foreign investors
on worries over retrospective tax, while weak Asian markets also
weighed.
Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net
16.99 billion rupees ($265.80 million) on Wednesday, adding to
their $360.88 million selloff in the previous session, exchange
and regulatory data showed. Overseas investors have been net
sellers this month with a net outflow of $693.8 million, the
data showed.
Falls also tracked Asian stocks, led by losses on Wall
Street, while a rise in euro zone debt yields amid a global bond
rout kept the euro near a two-month peak versus the dollar.
The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in 20 months, weighed
down by concerns over the government's taxation policies that
threaten to reduce the allure of local assets for foreign
institutions.
"There is clarity on tax-related issues. Direction is
missing in the government's policy decisions. We expect weakness
to persist in the near-term," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.33 percent at
26,628.66, while the broader NSE index fell 0.24 percent
to 8,077.45.
Both indexes were headed towards their lowest closing level
since Dec. 17, 2014.
Blue chips heavily owned by overseas investors fell the
most. ICICI Bank was down 2.5 percent, while Reliance
Industries was lower 1.5 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 2.9 percent and Dr
Reddy's Laboratories dropped 2.7 percent.
Bharat Forge fell 5.1 percent on concerns about
the company's sales in North America.
SKS Microfinance was trading 2.2 percent lower
after Morgan Stanley sold shares in the company through a block
deal.
($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)