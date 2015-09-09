Sept 9 Indian stocks extended gains from the previous session, ending up more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday, propped by buoyant global markets.

Stocks also got a lift from a meeting of the federal cabinet where the government approved several reforms, including allowing telecom companies to trade spectrum.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.59 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 1.7 percent, marking their highest close since Sept. 3.

For a midday report, please click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)