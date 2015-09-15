MUMBAI, Sept 15 Indian stocks faltered on
Tuesday as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate decision continued to weigh on sentiment, offsetting
initial slight gains from data showing consumer inflation easing
to the lowest on record.
Data late on Monday showed consumer price inflation
eased to 3.66 percent in August from a revised 3.69
percent a month ago, in line with forecasts.
The data raised expectations the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
would cut interest rates for a fourth time this year at its
policy review on Sept. 29. But analysts warn much could depend
on the Fed decision due on Thursday.
A call to raise U.S. interest rates could prevent the RBI
from cutting its repo rate should global markets react
violently, according to analysts.
Foreign investors have already sold a net $995.5 million of
Indian shares so far this month, according to data from National
Securities Depository Ltd, after selling around $2.6 billion in
August - the biggest monthly sales ever.
"There is no positive trigger as of now. The only
expectation is keeping the rates unchanged by the U.S. and a
possible rate cut in India," Alex Mathews, head of research at
Geojit BNP Paribas said.
The benchmark BSE index lost 0.4 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 0.2 percent.
The broader NSE index was down 0.5 percent after
earlier rising as much as 0.1 percent.
Heavily owned blue chips were among the leading decliners,
with Tata Motors Ltd slipping 2.9 percent and ICICI
Bank Ltd losing 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, Bharat Forge Ltd slumped 5.8 percent
after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch lowered its target price on
the stock to 900 rupees from 1080 rupees, citing concerns over
non-auto export growth.
Bucking the trend, Maruti Suzuki Ltd's shares rose
1.1 percent after the RBI said foreign institutional investors
could invest up to 40 percent of the paid up capital of the
company.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)