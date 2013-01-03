GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained
0.36 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
rose 0.2 percent.
* Most Asian stock markets held on to gains on hopes of a
steady economic revival in China although oil gave back some of
the previous session's strong gains as investors took some money
off the table and braced for more budget battles in the U.S.
* U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in
over a year on Wednesday, sparked by relief over a last-minute
deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff".
EVENTS TO WATCH
* An Indian ministerial panel is likely to meet to discuss
the government's plan for the next airwave auction. (0430 GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to deliver
the welcome address at the C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Lecture. (1230
GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* SEBI has proposed to strengthen share buyback norms by
mandating that listed companies purchase a minimum 50 percent of
the targeted shares and complete the process in three months
from the launch of the repurchase. (Economic Times)
here
* Urjit Patel has been appointed as a deputy governor of the
Reserve Bank of India, banking secretary D.K. Mittal told
Reuters on Wednesday. (Reuters)
* Funds focused on banks were the top performers in India in
2012, according to data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company, after the banking sub-index surged
nearly 57 percent last year. (Reuters)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's central bank has asked that volume and value
restrictions be placed on gold imports by banks and agencies to
help rein in a current account gap which touched an all-time
high in the July-September quarter.
* The coal ministry said 35 power firms have so far entered
into fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd.
(Press Trust of India via Business Sandard)
here
* Reliance Industries Ltd wants to merge four of
its associate companies in real estate with its main property
development subsidiary.
While a company spokesperson declined to comment on the
matter, senior executives with top audit firms say the company
could do it for various reasons such as getting investors in the
main operating company and ensuring cost efficiencies. (Business
Standard)
here
India's manufacturing activity surged to a six-month high in
December, boosted by strong factory output and a spike in new
orders, both of which hit their highest levels since June, a
business survey showed on Wednesday.
* Electricity bills of consumers across the country are
likely to rise about 20 percent this year, as Power Secretary P
Uma Shankar pursues pricing reforms seen vital for the
stuttering sector. (Economic Times)
here
* CRH PLC and Holcim are in independent
talks with the Shriram Group to purchase a controlling stake in
Sree Jayajothi Cements, a person with knowledge of the
development told The Economic Times. (Economic Times)
here
INDUSTRIAL
* Tata Group plans to invest more than 450 billion rupees
($8.2 billion) over the next two years, its newly appointed
Chairman Cyrus Mistry wrote in an internal mail on Wednesday.
(Reuters)
AIRLINES
* Jet Airways Ltd is the front-runner for an
investment by Etihad Airways, a senior Indian government source
said on Wednesday, adding the Gulf carrier could pay up to $330
million for a 24 percent stake in the Indian
company. (Reuters)
TELECOMS
* The Department of Telecommunications has informed all GSM
mobile companies about its decision to impose a one-time
airwaves charge from the beginning of this year, according to an
order dated December 28 and viewed by The Economic Times.
(Economic Times)
here
IT
* Geometric has acquired 3Cap Technologies GmbH
(3Cap), a German specialist in electronics engineering for the
automotive industry.
Mumbai-based Geometric said 3Cap is valued at 11 million
euros, of which 7.5 million euros will be paid up
front.(Economic Times)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)