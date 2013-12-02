BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Indonesian rupiah jumped more than 2 percent on Monday as the central bank and foreign lenders provided more support to the currency after a surprise trade surplus in October.
The rupiah rose 2.3 percent to 11,690 per dollar as of 0710 GMT.
Bank Indonesia was spotted selling dollars, traders said.
Foreign banks bought the rupiah as the Indonesian unit advanced in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets, traders added.
Indonesia posted a small and unexpected trade surplus in October after the central bank tightened monetary policy to slow the economy and imports. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.