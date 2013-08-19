BANGKOK Aug 19 Indonesia's key share index
dropped 5 percent on Monday to 7-month lows and was headed for
its worst one-day loss since October 2011, as concerns about the
country's wider current account deficit spurred foreign fund
outflows.
A fall in the rupiah against the dollar also hit
the equity market.
Jakarta's Composite Index was trading down 5.1
percent at 4,336.45 by 0815 GMT, the lowest since January 2013,
with key sectors including banking shares losing
nearly 6 percent.
Active selling pressure was seen coming from foreign
investors, with net foreign selling in the first session worth
around 1.1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($105,900), according to a
Jakarta-based equities trader.
($1 = 10,385.0000 Indonesian rupiah)
