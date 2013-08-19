BANGKOK Aug 19 Indonesia's key share index dropped 5 percent on Monday to 7-month lows and was headed for its worst one-day loss since October 2011, as concerns about the country's wider current account deficit spurred foreign fund outflows.

A fall in the rupiah against the dollar also hit the equity market.

Jakarta's Composite Index was trading down 5.1 percent at 4,336.45 by 0815 GMT, the lowest since January 2013, with key sectors including banking shares losing nearly 6 percent.

Active selling pressure was seen coming from foreign investors, with net foreign selling in the first session worth around 1.1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($105,900), according to a Jakarta-based equities trader.

($1 = 10,385.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)