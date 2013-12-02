JAKARTA, Dec 2 - Shares of Indonesian telecommunications firm PT XL Axiata Tbk rose to their highest in more than six months on Monday after the government approved the company's plan to acquire mobile phone operator PT Axis Telekom Indonesia.

XL Axiata shares gained as much as 5 percent to 5,250 rupiah ($0.44), the highest since May 20. The broader index was up 0.9 percent.

"This is a very important milestone in our consolidation journey and we believe we remain on track to finalize this process," said XL Axiata President Director Hasnul Suhaimi in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.

"The regulator's approval is a highly positive step in the continued development of our company's business, the industry, and for consumers," he added.

XL Axiata is part of Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd. Axiata told the Malaysian stock exchange in September the purchase would unlock additional spectrum capacity. It did not disclose the value of the deal, but said Axis has an enterprise value of $865 million. ($1 = 11962.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Chris Gallagher)