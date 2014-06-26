SINGAPORE, June 27 From a falling rupiah to a slow retreat by foreigners from high-yielding bonds, markets in Indonesia are showing telltale signs of the volatility and weakness that could ensue should the presidential election be won by ex-general Prabowo Subianto.

The 7 percent drop in the rupiah over the past three months has accompanied a steady narrowing in the lead frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had in opinion polls over Prabowo. The election is less than two weeks away, on July 9.

Although both candidates have promised market-friendly economic policies, Jokowi's corruption-free reputation and track-record on policy delivery have endeared him to investors, far more than Prabowo, who has used his strongman and nationalist image to woo voters.

"We think the re-pricing for the increased likelihood of a Prabowo victory in the presidential election is warranted," said ING's Asia chief economist Tim Condon.

That re-pricing is clearly evident.

Having erased most of its early 2014 gains, the rupiah is now perched on the weaker side of 12,000 per dollar.

The stock market, Asia's worst performer in 2013 in dollar terms, has fallen 4 percent since mid-May, when Jokowi's lead started slipping.

Investors in Indonesia appear to be looking forward to change after 10 years of indecisive leadership under outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

"Jokowi represents a break with that kind of past. There is a lot of hope invested in political change of the kind that Jokowi represents," said Condon.

Meanwhile, although the official Prabowo campaign pledges to contain the fiscal deficit, the investment community was alarmed by comments made by the candidate's brother at an investment gathering earlier this month.

Prabowo's brother and economic adviser Hashim Djojohadikusumo said Indonesia was underleveraged and there was scope to borrow more for investment in infrastructure. He said for a country like Indonesia there was a consensus that debt equivalent to 50 percent of GDP could be considered prudent. That would be almost double current levels.

INFLATION, OIL, DEFICITS

The markets' pre-election nerves has caught Indonesia at a vulnerable time, coinciding with a rise in the price of oil that the country needs to import and with a possible rise in food and broader price pressures heading into the Muslim Ramadan fasting period.

The heavy foreign investments that have flowed into Indonesia, lured both by high returns on equities and bonds as well as bets on the election outcome, could become a risk should investors head for the door all at once.

"Positioning is now heavier and hedge ratios are light," said Siddharth Mathur, head of Asian currency and rates strategy at Citi. "If the market gets spooked out for some reason, price action could get uglier."

Bids from overseas investors at auctions of Indonesian government bonds have decreased in the past couple of weeks.

But, foreign ownership of these bonds is about $34.8 billion, or 35.7 percent of outstanding debt, data from BNP Paribas showed. That is a third of Indonesia's foreign currency reserves.

"Should the bond market come under the combined pressure of a global rising rates environment and loose domestic fiscal stance, the currency would naturally not be spared, especially given the high proportion of foreign ownership of sovereign debt," said OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto, in a note to clients.

Indonesia's history of currency crises -- typically spawned by high inflation, a central bank whose growth bias gets in the way of defending the currency and an economy that depends on foreign portfolio inflows to fund a current account deficit -- has traditionally made foreigners uneasy.

The rupiah fell 21 percent against the dollar last year.

This time too, market participants have pushed up measures of expected volatility on the rupiah, and now price one-month volatility at 10 percent, 2.5 percentage points higher than they were two weeks ago. Ten-year bond yields have risen 45 basis points in five weeks.

The real fear for investors is, however, that the decline in rupiah leads to more outflows from bonds and also forces down a stock market that has so far been relatively unaffected by the political uncertainty. That would set off to a vicious cycle of deeper losses and more outflows.

"We have seen before that in emerging markets. Different asset classes can become linked, like a human chain - if one guy falls, everybody stumbles," said Citi's Mathur.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)