By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, June 27 From a falling rupiah to a
slow retreat by foreigners from high-yielding bonds, markets in
Indonesia are showing telltale signs of the volatility and
weakness that could ensue should the presidential election be
won by ex-general Prabowo Subianto.
The 7 percent drop in the rupiah over the past three
months has accompanied a steady narrowing in the lead
frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had in opinion polls over
Prabowo. The election is less than two weeks away, on July 9.
Although both candidates have promised market-friendly
economic policies, Jokowi's corruption-free reputation and
track-record on policy delivery have endeared him to investors,
far more than Prabowo, who has used his strongman and
nationalist image to woo voters.
"We think the re-pricing for the increased likelihood of a
Prabowo victory in the presidential election is warranted," said
ING's Asia chief economist Tim Condon.
That re-pricing is clearly evident.
Having erased most of its early 2014 gains, the rupiah is
now perched on the weaker side of 12,000 per dollar.
The stock market, Asia's worst performer in 2013 in
dollar terms, has fallen 4 percent since mid-May, when Jokowi's
lead started slipping.
Investors in Indonesia appear to be looking forward to
change after 10 years of indecisive leadership under outgoing
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
"Jokowi represents a break with that kind of past. There is
a lot of hope invested in political change of the kind that
Jokowi represents," said Condon.
Meanwhile, although the official Prabowo campaign pledges to
contain the fiscal deficit, the investment community was alarmed
by comments made by the candidate's brother at an investment
gathering earlier this month.
Prabowo's brother and economic adviser Hashim
Djojohadikusumo said Indonesia was underleveraged and there was
scope to borrow more for investment in infrastructure. He said
for a country like Indonesia there was a consensus that debt
equivalent to 50 percent of GDP could be considered prudent.
That would be almost double current levels.
INFLATION, OIL, DEFICITS
The markets' pre-election nerves has caught Indonesia at a
vulnerable time, coinciding with a rise in the price of oil that
the country needs to import and with a possible rise in food and
broader price pressures heading into the Muslim Ramadan fasting
period.
The heavy foreign investments that have flowed into
Indonesia, lured both by high returns on equities and bonds as
well as bets on the election outcome, could become a risk should
investors head for the door all at once.
"Positioning is now heavier and hedge ratios are light,"
said Siddharth Mathur, head of Asian currency and rates strategy
at Citi. "If the market gets spooked out for some reason, price
action could get uglier."
Bids from overseas investors at auctions of Indonesian
government bonds have decreased in the past couple of weeks.
But, foreign ownership of these bonds is about $34.8
billion, or 35.7 percent of outstanding debt, data from BNP
Paribas showed. That is a third of Indonesia's foreign currency
reserves.
"Should the bond market come under the combined pressure of
a global rising rates environment and loose domestic fiscal
stance, the currency would naturally not be spared, especially
given the high proportion of foreign ownership of sovereign
debt," said OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto, in a note to
clients.
Indonesia's history of currency crises -- typically spawned
by high inflation, a central bank whose growth bias gets in the
way of defending the currency and an economy that depends on
foreign portfolio inflows to fund a current account deficit --
has traditionally made foreigners uneasy.
The rupiah fell 21 percent against the dollar last year.
This time too, market participants have pushed up measures
of expected volatility on the rupiah, and now price
one-month volatility at 10 percent, 2.5 percentage points higher
than they were two weeks ago. Ten-year bond yields have risen 45
basis points in five weeks.
The real fear for investors is, however, that the decline in
rupiah leads to more outflows from bonds and also forces down a
stock market that has so far been relatively unaffected by the
political uncertainty. That would set off to a vicious cycle of
deeper losses and more outflows.
"We have seen before that in emerging markets. Different
asset classes can become linked, like a human chain - if one guy
falls, everybody stumbles," said Citi's Mathur.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)