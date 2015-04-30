JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 30 In a nasty turn for Indonesia's markets, concerns over economic growth and inflation have sent the stock market reeling to its lowest levels this year, pushed bond yields higher and raised the risk of a sharp dive in the currency.

The weakness is exposing Indonesia's deep vulnerability to flight of foreign capital as investors globally reassess their dovish interpretations of U.S. Federal Reserve policy and prepare for the day when cheap dollar funding becomes scarce.

A disappointing auction of government bonds this week has also thrown the spotlight on a swathe of issues keeping investors awake at night, namely flagging support for much-needed reforms, weak growth, inflationary pressures and a decline in exports that could worsen Indonesia's persistent current account deficit.

"We are still battling these taper tantrum fears, which are by now a very dated theme," said Cliff Tan, head of east Asian markets research at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Hong Kong.

"But it is a sort of sign that Indonesia hasn't made as much progress as they need to in order to get the country on a more favourable track as far as foreign investors are concerned."

The rupiah is the worst performer in Asia this year, with losses of more than 4 percent against the dollar. What's more, the forwards markets are pricing a further 8.5 percent fall in the currency within 12 months.

Indonesia was the worst hit in Asia during the 2013 'taper tantrums' after the Fed first raised the possibility of scaling back its massive stimulus programme. Its next move is widely expected to be a rate rise.

While traders say the rupiah has been shielded this week by heavy dollar-supplying intervention by Bank Indonesia, the central bank, fears are growing of a repeat of the brief but nasty bout of capital flight in 2013.

That view is gaining ground given the weak economic fundamentals.

The slump in the Jakarta stock index, which hit record highs in early April but has lost 7 percent of its value over seven days, was led by the surprising weakness in first quarter corporate earnings.

Macquarie analysts Lyall Taylor and Hendy Soegiarto estimate the Jakarta stock index is at least 25 to 50 percent overvalued, and investors are overly optimistic about earnings growth, given the high likelihood that economic growth will disappoint and the currency will fall as inflation rises.

HARSH TRUTHS

The turnaround in sentiment has been swift for a market in which foreigners hold almost 39 percent of the $100 billion of outstanding government bonds, and whose economy needs such portfolio flows to fund the trade deficit.

For the rupiah and bond markets, things could get bumpier as the central bank has a limited buffer of currency reserves and upcoming annual dividend payments will lead to lumpy demand for dollars.

"Seasonal headwinds against rupiah tend to intensify with pick up in dividend outflow and may weigh on bond market sentiment as well," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

Analysts say some investors have been disappointed that promises from Indonesia's new government and its President Joko Widodo to reduce corruption and attract foreign investment to build much-needed roads, railways and ports now ring hollow.

More immediately, the recovery in global oil prices and the rupiah's fall have pushed up gasoline prices and renewed a call for subsidies, endangering Jokowi's move to scrap fuel subsidies, his only notable reform to date.

Inflation, Indonesia's Achilles' heel because of the logistics of managing costs in the archipelago, meanwhile is still seen inching towards 7 percent whereas growth remains close to its slowest pace in 5 years.

Bond investors are flocking to Thailand and India, countries where the total returns when accounted for currency movements are higher than in Indonesia and where there is scope for monetary easing and thus higher bond prices.

Not surprisingly, Citi analysts said they "continue to recommend investors to stay on the sidelines" in Indonesian bond markets.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)