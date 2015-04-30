By Fransiska Nangoy and Vidya Ranganathan
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 30 In a nasty turn for
Indonesia's markets, concerns over economic growth and inflation
have sent the stock market reeling to its lowest levels this
year, pushed bond yields higher and raised the risk of a sharp
dive in the currency.
The weakness is exposing Indonesia's deep vulnerability to
flight of foreign capital as investors globally reassess their
dovish interpretations of U.S. Federal Reserve policy and
prepare for the day when cheap dollar funding becomes scarce.
A disappointing auction of government bonds this week has
also thrown the spotlight on a swathe of issues keeping
investors awake at night, namely flagging support for
much-needed reforms, weak growth, inflationary pressures and a
decline in exports that could worsen Indonesia's persistent
current account deficit.
"We are still battling these taper tantrum fears, which are
by now a very dated theme," said Cliff Tan, head of east Asian
markets research at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Hong Kong.
"But it is a sort of sign that Indonesia hasn't made as much
progress as they need to in order to get the country on a more
favourable track as far as foreign investors are concerned."
The rupiah is the worst performer in Asia this year,
with losses of more than 4 percent against the dollar. What's
more, the forwards markets are pricing a further 8.5
percent fall in the currency within 12 months.
Indonesia was the worst hit in Asia during the 2013 'taper
tantrums' after the Fed first raised the possibility of scaling
back its massive stimulus programme. Its next move is widely
expected to be a rate rise.
While traders say the rupiah has been shielded this week by
heavy dollar-supplying intervention by Bank Indonesia, the
central bank, fears are growing of a repeat of the brief but
nasty bout of capital flight in 2013.
That view is gaining ground given the weak economic
fundamentals.
The slump in the Jakarta stock index, which hit
record highs in early April but has lost 7 percent of its value
over seven days, was led by the surprising weakness in first
quarter corporate earnings.
Macquarie analysts Lyall Taylor and Hendy Soegiarto estimate
the Jakarta stock index is at least 25 to 50 percent
overvalued, and investors are overly optimistic about earnings
growth, given the high likelihood that economic growth will
disappoint and the currency will fall as inflation rises.
HARSH TRUTHS
The turnaround in sentiment has been swift for a market in
which foreigners hold almost 39 percent of the $100 billion of
outstanding government bonds, and whose economy needs such
portfolio flows to fund the trade deficit.
For the rupiah and bond markets, things could get bumpier as
the central bank has a limited buffer of currency reserves and
upcoming annual dividend payments will lead to lumpy demand for
dollars.
"Seasonal headwinds against rupiah tend to intensify with
pick up in dividend outflow and may weigh on bond market
sentiment as well," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.
Analysts say some investors have been disappointed that
promises from Indonesia's new government and its President Joko
Widodo to reduce corruption and attract foreign investment to
build much-needed roads, railways and ports now ring hollow.
More immediately, the recovery in global oil prices and the
rupiah's fall have pushed up gasoline prices and renewed a call
for subsidies, endangering Jokowi's move to scrap fuel
subsidies, his only notable reform to date.
Inflation, Indonesia's Achilles' heel because of the
logistics of managing costs in the archipelago, meanwhile is
still seen inching towards 7 percent whereas growth remains
close to its slowest pace in 5 years.
Bond investors are flocking to Thailand and India, countries
where the total returns when accounted for currency movements
are higher than in Indonesia and where there is scope for
monetary easing and thus higher bond prices.
Not surprisingly, Citi analysts said they "continue to
recommend investors to stay on the sidelines" in Indonesian bond
markets.
