UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 Indonesian shares extended early gains after the central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday, closing 1.9 percent up for the day.
In the late afternoon, Bank Indonesia announced increases of 50 basis points for two key interest rates and it forecast that the current-account deficit will narrow in the third quarter.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed at 4,103.59, its day's high. Large caps led the rally, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri and Astra International. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources