JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's main stock index
rose nearly 1 percent by midday on Friday as political tensions
eased and with president-elect Joko Widodo planning to raise the
prices of subsidised fuel within two weeks of taking office.
The index rose to as much as 4,998.44 from 4,951.61
on Thursday.
Indonesia's losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto
finally congratulated Widodo on Friday and said his party would
support Widodo, but would not hesitate to criticise any policies
that they opposed. Earlier, Widodo also met other party leaders
from the opposition coalition.
"There is optimism after Joko Widodo and the opposition
parties started to show more constructive communication," said
Norico Gaman, head of research at BNI Securities. "He (Widodo)
is trying to show the market that there is some semblance of
political stability in the country."
Widodo also plans to raise the price of subsidised gasoline
and diesel by around 50 percent within two weeks of taking
office, a move that will save the government nearly $13 billion
next year.
(Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)