JAKARTA, July 5 Shares in PT Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, dropped as much as 4.96 percent on Thursday after it posted net loss of $100.4 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Bumi, controlled by the politically-connected Bakrie family and part-owned by financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said the worse-than-expected euro zone debt crisis caused the rupiah's weakening and led to losses in derivative assets and foreign exchange.

By 0349 GMT, the stock was trading down 4.13 percent at 1,160 rupiah with 61.4 million shares traded, the third biggest volume traded in Indonesia stock exchange. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)