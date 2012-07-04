JAKARTA, July 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

EAST KALIMANTAN RAILWAY TRACK CONSTRUCTION TO START IN DEC

The East Kalimantan regional government expects to start constructing a 130-kilometre Lubuk Tutung-Maloy railway track by the end of this year, along with the completion of preparation done by investors from Rhas Al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, which will work on the project, said Governor Awang Faroek Ishak. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

PERTA DAYA GAS TO BUILD 9 LNG TERMINALS WORTH $240 MLN

PT Perta Daya Gas, a joint venture company between state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina and state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), plans to develop nine LNG terminals in the eastern part of Indonesia with a total investment of $240 million, said PLN's head of fuel and gas division Suryadi Mardjoeki. It expects three terminals to start operation by end of 2013 or early 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7 & Investor Daily p.9)

ALAM SUTERA BUYS GARUDA ADHIMARA WORTH 812.65 BLN RPH

Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty said it would buy 90.3 percent of shares in PT Garuda Adhimatra Indonesia, which runs the cultural park Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali, worth 812 billion rupiah, or higher than earlier plan of 738 billion rupiah. The firm signed an agreement with PT Multi Matra Indonesia on June 13. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

SIAM CEMENT TO START FACTORY CONSTRUCTION BY END OF 2012

Thailand's cement producer Siam Cement Group plans to start constructing its factory in Sukabumi, West Java, worth $300 million, by the end of 2012, said CEO Kan Trakulhoom. It will take 30 months to complete the plant that will have a capacity of around 1.8 million tonnes per year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

BUKIT ASAM SEES H1 NET PROFIT REMAINS UNCHANGED Y/Y

Coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam is targeting a net profit in the first half of this year and will remain unchanged from last year's 1.62 trillion rupiah, on increasing coal price and obstacle in transportation, said corporate secretary Hananto Budi Laksono. The firm recorded sales of 5.12 trillion rupiah in the first half of 2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

SAHID GROUP TO BUILD 100 LOW-COST HOTELS IN FIVE YEARS

Hotel chain Sahid Group plans to develop 100 budget hotels until 2017, with an investment of 13-25 billion rupiah for each hotel, said CEO Hariyadi Sukamdani, adding the firm currently owns four low-cost hotels in Malang, Solo and Jakarta. (Kontan p.13)

WINTERMAR TO SPEND $80 MLN FOR NEW VESSELS

Offshore service provider PT Wintermar Offshore Marine plans to spend $80 million to buy 10 new vessels with an initial purchase to be done in the second half of this year, said Pek Swan Layanto, the company's investor relations officer. The firm will seek bank loan to finance 80 percent of the purchasing. (Kontan p.13)

MITRA ADI PERKASA TO OPEN LAFAYETTE STORE IN DEC

PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, which has exclusive rights to leading international brands including Starbucks coffee stores, plans to open French department store chain Lafayette in Jakarta, by the end of this year, a source said. (Kontan p.16)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Jakarta composite index rose 1.09 percent while Southeast Asian stock indexes mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks will take further policy steps to support weak economies while stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy-linked stocks.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

* U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures touched the highest in five weeks on Tuesday, as a U.S. crop report cutting soybean crop condition ratings cemented market views of a tighter global oilseed supply.

* Relentless heat in the key U.S. corn- and soybean-growing areas drove benchmark Chicago corn futures higher on Tuesday, marking the golden grain's biggest eight-day advance in 3-1/2 years as drought brought worries about world grain supplies.

* Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping $100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a second-quarter slide. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHA NET CHUG

USD/JPY 79.82 0.03 0.02

US 10YR 1.63 -0.12 0.00

SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.05 0.84

US CRUDE 87.56 -0.11 -0.10

DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56 72.43

ASIA ADR 121.09 1.53 1.82

FTSE 100 5687.73 0.83 47.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha and; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)