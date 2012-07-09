JAKARTA, July 9 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- SAMSUNG SEES 2012 SALES TO GROW DOUBLE
South Korea's electronic producer PT Samsung Electronic
Indonesia sees sales in 2012 at $1.5 billion growing double from
last year driven by sales of mobile phones and household
electronic products, said director Iffan Suryanto. (Investor
Daily p.13)
- PROPERTY SECTOR TO GROW BY 20 PCT IN H2-ASSOC
The Indonesian Real Estate Association (REI) says the
property sector will maintain 20 percent growth in the second
half of this year on an expectation of lower interest rates and
economic stability, said the chairman Teguh Satria. (Investor
Daily p.23)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index fell 0.36 percent on
Friday as investors in the region were cautious ahead of U.S.
jobs data. Southeast Asia's biggest economy appeared attracting
more foreign buying interest than regional peers in the week to
Thursday.
* Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs
data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and
reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a
meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.
* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another
month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was
stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus
from the Federal Reserve was imminent.
* Emerging stocks shed 0.43 percent on Friday,
tracking developed market indices after stimulus steps by three
major central banks failed to convince investors, and Romania's
leu hit a record low against the euro.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased from a fresh
five-week high on Friday as some traders booked profits from an
overbought market, although expectations of strong demand curbed
losses.
* U.S. grain markets Friday snapped a furious three-week
rally that had sent corn prices up more than a third since
mid-June, as a downbeat U.S. jobs report provided an excuse for
traders to book profits.
* U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 3 percent lower on
Friday, tumbling as data showed disappointing jobs data for June
that prompted deeper worries about the stalling economic
recovery.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.54 -0.18 -0.14
US 10YR 1.54 -0.32 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1578.29 -0.27 -4.21
US CRUDE 84.44 -0.01 -0.01
DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96 -124.20
ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22 -1.46
FTSE 100 5662.63 -0.53 -30.00
-----------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,385 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by XX)