JAKARTA, July 12 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA
- Bank Indonesia is to announce its benchmark rate policy.
1100 (0400 GMT)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- UEA AND INDIA'S FIRMS TO INVEST $4.76 BLN IN KALIMANTAN
Two firms plan to spend $4.76 billion in East Kutai,
Kalimantan constructing a rail road, coal terminal, steam power
plant and smelter, said Governor Awang Faroek. The firms are
UAE-based coal miner Rhais Al Khaima and National Aluminium Co
Ltd, an Indian manufacturer and distributor of
aluminium products. (Jakarta Post p.14)
- ACUATICO MULLS SEVEN DRINKING WATER PROJECTS
Singapore-based Acuatico Pte Ltd is mulling seven drinking
water projects in East Java, Lampung and West Java, said CEO
Rosan P. Roeslani. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)
- CIPUTRA TO BUILD FOUR BUDGET HOTEL WORTH 160 BLN RUPIAH
Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans
to develop four budget hotel in the second half worth at least
160 billion rupiah ($16.99 million), said the firm's director
Artadinata Djangkar.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index edged up 0.24 percent on
Wednesday as most of stock indexes in the region, but market
turnover was relatively sluggish as doubts remained over the
euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.
* Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus
steps until economic conditions worsen, offering investors few
reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings painting a
globally gloomy picture.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal
Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea
of providing more economic stimulus, but that conditions might
need to worsen for a consensus to build.
* Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday on
market speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hint at
additional stimulus measures that could ultimately translate
into more dollar inflows to the region.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday on
weaker export data, although losses were curbed by tight global
oilseed supply and expectations that demand will rise in the
next few weeks due to Asian festivals.
* U.S. corn rose on Thursday, recouping part of the losses
from the previous session when the grain fell on improved
weather forecasts and after the U.S. government cut its
estimates for crop yields due to the Midwest drought.
* U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday
in choppy, thin trading, in reaction to a drop in crude
inventories.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1341.45 -0.0 -0.020
USD/JPY 79.56 -0.2 -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5099 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1574.99 -0.05 -0.760
US CRUDE 85.89 0.09 0.080
DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38 -48.59
ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48 0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,415 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Matthew Bigg)