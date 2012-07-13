JAKARTA, July 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- DAIHATSU BOOSTS INVESTMENT TO $300 MLN

Japanese car maker Daihatsu Motor Co will boost its investment in Indonesia up to $300 million as the firm plans to set up a research and development centre in Karawang, West Java, worth $66.7 million, said Sudirman Maman Rusdi, CEO of PT Astra Daihatsu Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4, Kontan p.15 & Investor Daily p.8)

- BLUE BIRD TO EXPAND INTO COAL BUSINESS IN 2015

Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal companies in southern Sumatra or Kalimantan, said Ardian Maddanatja, the firm's vice president of commercial heavy equipment division. (Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Jakarta composite index ended its two-day gains on Thursday, down 0.87 percent due to concern over global growth outlook prompted selling in large caps such as telecoms and drop in oil prices weighed on energy linked shares .

* Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures which could depress risk appetite while a Moody's downgrade of Italy's credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over Europe's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss.

* Latin American currencies slid on Thursday after two central banks dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus and investors turned cautious on expectations China will post weak growth data.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures tumbled on Thursday, as traders took profit, prompted partly by a forecast for rain over the weekend in the drought-hit, soy-producing U.S. Midwest that could ease concerns of tight oilseed supply.

* Chicago corn edged higher on Friday, building on last session's gains of nearly 4 percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has suffered from the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years.

* U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, rallying late as Brent crude prices pushed higher on tightening supply and lower North Sea production and on news that the United States said it has exposed fronts for Iran's tanker companies.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690 USD/JPY 79.32 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.471 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1568.79 -0.11% -1.700 US CRUDE 85.75 -0.38% -0.330 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 9,445 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)