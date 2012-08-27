JAKARTA, Aug 27 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for growth, Fed stimulus SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's Cement Association sees domestic cement consumption growing 12 percent in 2012, driven mainly by the property and infrastructure sectors, said chairman Widodo Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The government is ready to offer 39 toll road development projects worth 233.75 trillion rupiah ($24.59 billion) with a total length of 2,385 kilometres, said the head of toll road regulatory agency, Ahmad Ghani Ghazali. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Indonesia's automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo) sees car sales in August declining to around 65,000 from 102,512 a month earlier as working days were fewer due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Sudirman Maman Rusdi, chairman of the industry body, said. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower > Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move > Euro steadier, Aussie struggles near two-mth low > Gold inches up as Fed stimulus hopes support > Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bumi slides into first-half net loss > Tin smelting stoppage spreads, exports halve > BI forecasts 2012 loan growth at 26 pct > BI sees Aug monthly inflation at 0.7 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,505 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)