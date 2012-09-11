JAKARTA, Sept 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61 -8.84 USD/JPY 78.21 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.66 0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1726.89 0.12 2.10 US CRUDE 96.21 -0.34 -0.33 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39 -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58 -0.69 FTSE 100 5793.20 -0.03 -1.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead German ruling, Fed meeting. SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low MARKET NEWS > Dow, S&P flat, Nasdaq slips waiting for Fed > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro off high, capped below 200-day average > Gold ekes out gains; eyes on Fed, German ruling > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus > Palm oil ends higher on rising exports STOCKS TO WATCH - The government and lawmakers have agreed on the 2013 budget oil and gas output target that are expected to reach 2.26 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from this year's target of 1.284 million boepd, said Jero Wacik, energy and mineral resources minister, adding that it is targeting 2013 oil output at 900,000 bpd. (Investor Daily) - PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura Offshore expects its offshore platform in WMO block to start operation in October, and it will be able to produce between 1,200-2,500 barrels oil per day, said Chief Executive Salis S Aprilian. The company also plans to spend $1 billion on the block next year, Aprilian said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Djarum Group, via its units PT Tricipta Mandhala Gumilang and PT Caturguwiratna Sumapala, sold its 16.1 percent stake in PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, worth 3.28 trillion rupiah ($342.74 million), data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange shows. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development eyes more land acquisition in East Java as the firm plans to acquire 650 hectares over the next two years to expand and develop industrial estates, said director Archied Noto Pradono. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Sumi Indo Kabel expects its sales in 2012 to reach 1.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($167.07 million), up from last year's 1.4 trillion rupiah as the firm sees sales volume at between 1,400-1,500 tonnes per month, up from earlier 1,300 tonnes per month, said CEO Takahisa Hiura. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesia Export Financing Institution (PLEI) plans to issue not less than 3 trillion rupiah in bonds and a $500 million global bond in 2013, to finance credit expansion that is seen to grow by 30 percent, said director Basuki Setyadjid. (Investor Daily) - Indonesia's tyre exports from January to July fell 9 percent to 19.6 million units from 21.5 million units in the same period last year, as a result of the global economic slowdown in Europe and the United States, said Aziz Pane, chairman of Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association. He sees 2012 exports to increase slightly at between 36-37 million units. (Kontan) - Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka through its unit PT Grahabuana Cikarang, has invited Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd to develop an integrated city project in Java, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Kontan) - Iron and steel producer PT Indoferro plans to increase its pig iron capacity to 1.1 million tonnes per year from 550,000 tonnes per year at present, with a total investment of $100 million, and will double the capacity by early 2014, on strong demand, said CEO Fadjar Suhendra. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Toyota's main dealer in Indonesia, Auto 2000, plans to spend up to 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($104.42 million) next year to develop new stock yards and car dealerships in several cities across the country, said CEO Jodjana Jody. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > China buying more Indonesia palm oil > Indonesia motorbike sales fall 36.8 pct in Aug ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9577.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)