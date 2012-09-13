JAKARTA, Sept 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1436.56 0.21 3.000 USD/JPY 77.77 -0.05 -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1732.55 0.09 1.550 US CRUDE 97 -0.01 -0.010 DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07 9.99 ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87 1.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before Fed decision SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end > Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale > Euro flies near 4-month high after German court ruling > Gold steady ahead of Fed, platinum near 5-mth high > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise > Palm oil ends higher on euro zone bailout approval STOCKS TO WATCH - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to spend at least $250 million to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) floating storage unit in Tanjung Sekong, in western Java, with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, and expects to start operation in 2013-2014, said director Hanung Budya. (Investor Daily) - The government expects to open bidding for a drinking water project in Semarang, Central Java, worth 824 billion rupiah ($86.12 million), in mid-2013, said Rachmat Karnadi, the head of the water supply agency. (Investor Daily) - PT Semen Gresik said in a statement it has booked a sales volume increase of 12 percent from January to August, to 13.86 million tonnes from 12.43 million tonnes over the same period last year, which represents 58 percent of its 2012 total sales target. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance is considering setting a coupon at between 6.5-8.75 percent on its bond offer worth a total 1.62 trillion rupiah ($169.31 million), said finance director I Dewa Made Susila. (Investor Daily) - Plantation firm PT Provident Agro said in a statement that it is ready to launch an initial public offering in October and expects to raise 500 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.26 million)by selling 1.42 billion shares, or 25 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 100 Indonesian rupiah ($0.01) per share, that will mostly be used to finance its capital expenditure. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) reported exports from January to August reached 51,376 units, up 129 percent from 22,477 units a year earlier, on strong demand from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia cbank to hold policy rate, focus on deposit facility rate > Indonesia 2012 cocoa output seen at 435,000-450,000 tonnes ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9568.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)