JAKARTA, Sept 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1465.77 0.4 5.780 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1774.25 0.27 4.790 US CRUDE 98.98 -0.02 -0.020 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79 2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired rally SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high MARKET NEWS > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed > Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters > Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen > Gold near 7-month high on Fed stimulus, weak dollar > Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports > Palm oil up on Fed stimulus, holiday STOCKS TO WATCH > Rajawali Group is ready to sell its 40 percent stake in PT Bukit Asam Transpacific Railway to PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk, said managing director Darjoto Setyawan.(Investor Daily) > State-controlled construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk said it plans to issue bonds worth between 500 billion and 800 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.60 million-$84.17 million) with a tenure of 5-7 years, early next year. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's PT Timah says 2012 tin output at least 38,000 T ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,505 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)