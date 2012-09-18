JAKARTA, Sept 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31 -4.58 USD/JPY 78.65 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 1.83 -0.46 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1759.39 -0.09 -1.56 US CRUDE 96.94 0.33 0.32 DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30 -40.27 ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28 -1.59 FTSE 100 5893.52 -0.37 -22.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop > Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off > Yen under pressure ahead of BOJ, euro near 4-month high > Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high > Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff, CFTC looking into trades > Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's cement output is expected to reach 65 million tonnes in 2013, up 7 percent from this year's target of 60.56 million tonnes, as cement producers plan to boost capacity, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry at the industry ministry. (Investor Daily) > Lawmakers on energy and mining commission approved the government's plan to raise electricity price by 15 percent next year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Islamic Development Bank plans to invest $3.3 billion in the consumer goods and financial sectors by the end of this year, said Investment Coordinating Board head Chatib Basri. (Investor Daily) > PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, reported its first-half revenue at 3.46 trillion rupiah ($365.65 million), up 30 percent from last year, the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia food industry sees sugar use growing 10 pct/yr > Indonesia police use teargas to disperse protest at U.S. embassy > Indonesia cbank to issue new bank norms linking services to capital ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)