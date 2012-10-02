UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JAKARTA, Oct 2 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2335 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 78.04 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.62 -0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1775.99 0.12 2.20 US CRUDE 92.34 -0.15 -0.14 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04 0.05 FTSE 100 5820.45 1.37 78.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro, Aussie steady after US data SE Asia Stocks--Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH > The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees sales in 2013 will reach 760 trillion rupiah ($79.33 billion), up 6.5-7 percent from this year forecast of 710 trillion rupiah, said chairman Franky Sibarani. (Investor Daily) > Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Tbk has won shareholder approval to split its publicly-listed stock in 1:10 ratio, scheduled to be done in November, said corporate secretary Helen Tanzil. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk reported its first-half revenue at 5 trillion rupiah ($521.92 million), up 21 percent from 4.1 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said CEO Benjamin Mailool in a statement. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) sees car sales in September will reach 90,000 cars, up 18 percent on a monthly basis, said chairman Sudirman Maman Rusdi. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei nudges up on better-than-expected U.S. data > Wall St kicks off October with modest gains > Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous > Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia's Bakrie Group to repay $437 mln of debt > Indonesia trade picture signals worsening economy > G-Resources shuts Indonesian gold mine over pipeline dispute > Indonesia Aug foreign tourist arrivals grew 2.1 pct y/y > Indonesia's Lampung September cocoa exports fall 21 pct y/y > Indonesia's Sept Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 77 pct > Indonesia's HSBC PMI weakens to 50.5 in Sept ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,580 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G. Ram Mohan) (rieka.rahadiana@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters Messaging: rieka.rahadiana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
