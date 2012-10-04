JAKARTA, Oct 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Thursday. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36 5.240 USD/JPY 78.45 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08 1.500 US CRUDE 88.18 0.05 0.040 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39 -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more US data SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak STOCKS TO WATCH > State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk will spend $580 million until 2016 to build infrastructure, including railway track, seaport and steam power plants, said CEO Milawarman. (Investor Daily) > State-controlled lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk delays its plan to acquire a securities firm until next year as the firm's internal financial problem remains unsettled, said CEO Sofyan Basir. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Semen Gresik Tbk, Indonesia's biggest cement producer, sees a net profit of 3.04-3.18 trillion rupiah ($317.16-$331.77 million) in the third quarter, up 10-15 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale > Gold holds ground as investors eye c.banks, jobs data > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra-USGS > 5 dead in fire at Indonesia oil pipeline, output unaffected > Newmont trims staff at Indonesian copper mine > Indonesian shipper hopes for $2 bln debt restructure by year-end ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,585 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)