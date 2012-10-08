JAKARTA Oct 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Monday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470 USD/JPY 78.68 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1772.76 -0.43% -7.720 US CRUDE 89.49 -0.43% -0.390 DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79 ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets in

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead

STOCKS TO WATCH > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to construct a plant to produce treated distillate aromatic extract, which is one of raw materials of tyres, by 2015 in Java with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, said a director Chrisna Damayanto.(Investor Daily) > Property develop PT Summarecon Agung CEO Johanes Mardjuki said the company's nine-month sales reached 3 trillion rupiah ($312.86 million), or 81.1 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 3.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Hong Kong shares ease, await China markets reopen > S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due > Dollar near 2-week high vs yen after U.S. jobs data > Gold extends losses on US payrolls data > Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Southeast Asia splashes out on defence, mostly maritime > Migrants, church may end Malaysia's government's Borneo vote bank

($1 = 9,589 rupiah)