UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Oct 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470 USD/JPY 78.68 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1772.76 -0.43% -7.720 US CRUDE 89.49 -0.43% -0.390 DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79 ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets in
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead
STOCKS TO WATCH > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to construct a plant to produce treated distillate aromatic extract, which is one of raw materials of tyres, by 2015 in Java with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, said a director Chrisna Damayanto.(Investor Daily) > Property develop PT Summarecon Agung CEO Johanes Mardjuki said the company's nine-month sales reached 3 trillion rupiah ($312.86 million), or 81.1 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 3.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS > Hong Kong shares ease, await China markets reopen > S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due > Dollar near 2-week high vs yen after U.S. jobs data > Gold extends losses on US payrolls data > Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Southeast Asia splashes out on defence, mostly maritime > Migrants, church may end Malaysia's government's Borneo vote bank
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,589 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati) (janeman.latul@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters Messaging: janeman.latul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts