JAKARTA Oct 9 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050 USD/JPY 78.28 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.701 -- -0.042 SPOT GOLD 1778.1 0.21% 3.810 US CRUDE 90.15 0.92% 0.820 DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50 ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, capped by growth, earning worries

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off record

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Astra International , plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($104.3 million) to add 30 car dealerships over the next three years, said CEO Suparno Djasmin. (Investor Daily) > PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, said it will miss the 2012 oil output target of 132,000 barrels per day, as the firm has suspended its oilfields operation in Cirebon, West Java, after mass rally on Oct.3 turned chaotic, said Agus Amperianto, the company's human relations officer. (Investor Daily) > Small-sized lender Bank Maspion CEO Herman Halim expects to launch an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2013 and expects to raise 100 billion rupiah by selling 11 percent of its enlarged capital. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as slowdown fears persist ahead of earnings > Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due > Euro on defensive as Spain aid seen in limbo > Gold inches up after 2-day slide; firm dollar weighs > Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia consumer confidence index grows in Sept > Indonesia's retail sales grow 11.4 pct in Aug > Indonesia rating agency in talks with S&P on stake sale > Quake of 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Indonesia

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,591 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati) (janeman.latul@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters Messaging: janeman.latul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)