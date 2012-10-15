JAKARTA Oct 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.42 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6526 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1742.09 -0.66% -11.660 US CRUDE 91.04 -0.89% -0.820 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH > Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia Bhd has dropped a plan to buy Indonesian low cost carrier Batavia Air as an agreement cannot be reached, said Batavia Air director Sukirno Sukarna. (Kontan, Investor Daily) > PT Semen Gresik plans to issue bonds worth around 2.4 trillion rupiah starting next year. The funds will be used to build a new factory in Padang with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, requiring a total investment of up to 3.5 trillion rupiah, said finance director Ahyanizzaman. (Investor Daily) > China's Shandong Group will build a $500 million factory to make tyres for trucks and buses in Karawang, West Java, and has invited PT Vorich Wealth Indo to work on the plan, said the Indonesian firm's CEO Budi Purnama. He said the factory is expected to be completed in February 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Industry minister MS Hidayat is pessimistic about Indonesia's manufacturing industry expanding 7.1 percent this year, due to the economic slowdown in Europe and North America. He said the industry would grow below 7 percent. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh > Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap > Gold falls to 2-1/2-week low; Spain uncertainty > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows > Palm oil ends lower after tax cut, export quota plans

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)