UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Oct 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

> Nickel ore miner PT Central Omega Resources will build a nickel smelter plant with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year in central Sulawesi, for up to $700 million, said CEO Kiki Hamidjaja. The project is a joint venture with Taiwan's E United Group. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

> PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has invited China's Huadian Power International Corporation Limited to work on steam and hydro power plant projects, the Indonesian firm's CEO Henry Sitanggang said in a statement. (Investor Daily)

> Retail firm PT Modern Internasional aims to raise 527.85 billion rupiah from a rights issue in November, said Director Donny Sutanto. He added that the firm will use the funds to boost capital of its unit PT Modern Putra Indonesia, open 72 more 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta, and pay debt. (Kontan)

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources