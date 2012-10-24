JAKARTA, Oct 24 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.82 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 1.77 0.38 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1710.64 0.15 2.55 US CRUDE 86.82 0.17 0.15 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82 -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82 -2.22 FTSE 100 5797.91 -1.44 -85.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro falter on lacklustre earnings, Spain SE Asia Stocks-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities top region's valuations STOCKS TO WATCH - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara plans to invest 46 trillion rupiah ($4.79 billion) next year for electricity projects, said director Murtaqi Syamsuddin. (Investor Daily) - Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk booked 2.3 trillion rupiah in sales in the third quarter this year, up 33 percent from the same period a year earlier. The company said it is optimistic about achieving its 2012 full-year sales target of 3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk expects to buy 12,000 telecommunication towers owned by telco operator PT Indosat. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk said in a statement to the stock exchange that its third quarter net profit rose 150 percent to 576.11 billion rupiah, boosted by revenues that grew 59 percent to 1.61 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Auto financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk said new financing from January to September reached 24 trillion rupiah, an increase of 16 percent from last year, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma, adding that the firm sees new financing at 31-32 trillion rupiah this year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Lender PT Bank Artha Graha Internasional Tbk said it plans to raise up to 500.96 billion rupiah via a rights issue in December by selling maximum 4.52 billion new shares at 111 rupiah per share . (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Indo Wana Bara Mining Coal and PT Soma Daya Utama plan to develop a 2x25 MW coal-fired power plant in Riau, Sumatera, with a total investment of up to $100 million, said Indo Wana's CEO Iwan Bogananta, adding that it expects the power plant will start operation in 2014. (Kontan) - PT Telkomsel, the country's largest cellular operator, is optimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year revenue target of 50 trillion rupiah as revenue in the third quarter have reached 39.858 trillion rupiah or 80 percent of its total target, said CEO Alex J. Sinaga. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - South Korean's Pohang Iron and Steel Co (Posco) has submitted six new projects worth $14 billion in steel industry, mineral, infrastructure, energy sectors and human resources development, said Firmanzah, the President's special staff. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Honda Prospect Motor, Honda Motor's main dealer in Indonesia, plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah to add 61 car dealerships over the next two years, aiming to boost sales up to 100,000 units, said director Jonfis Fandy. The firm currently owns 89 car dealerships across the country. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earning gloom weighs > Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears > Oil slumps on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia leaves open door to fuel price rise > CVC picks banks to sell stake in Matahari > Indonesia raised 9 tln rph from debt auction > Indonesia may cut palm export tax to 10.5 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,607.5000 rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)