JAKARTA, Oct 25 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH > President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono launched eight projects in East Kalimantan that include seaport, airport, fertilizer factory, bridge and industrial estate, worth $2 billion, under an economic development master plan (MP3EI). (Investor Daily, Kontan) > Thirty companies are expected to sell stakes via initial public offering (IPO) in 2013, up 20 percent from this year's 25, said CEO of Indonesia's Stock Exchange, Ito Warsito. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > China's Huadian Power International Corporation Ltd will buy at least $50 million worth of stake in energy company PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia, said CEO Henry Sitanggang. The firm aims to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($280.96 million) from a rights issue, releasing 5.4 billion shares at 500 rupiah per share. (Investor Daily) > Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers has secured $135 million loans from ANZ, HSBC and OUB to finance working capital and 2013 capital expenditure, according to a report by IFR Asia. (Investor Daily) > Omni Hospital expects to raise 100 billion rupiah by selling 25 percent of its enlarged capital via an initial public offering in January 2013, said Wientoro Prasetya, CEO Lautandhana Securindo, the company's underwriters. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, said it is pessimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year sales target of 8,000 units due to slowing demand from the coal mining sector, said corporate secretary Sara K. Loebis. The firm recorded sales from January to September at 5,455 units, down 15 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan) > Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa booked a net profit increase of 40 percent from January to September, to 68.50 billion rupiah as revenues are expected to remain unchanged at 3.42 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary officer Fajriyah Usman. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati recorded a 59 percent rise in nine-month revenues to 1.61 trillion rupiah from 1.01 trillion rupiah at the same period last year, said CEO Stefanus Ridwan, adding that the firm booked a 130 percent increase in net profit to 589 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Financing firm PT Buana Finance booked a 56 percent increase in nine-month net profit to 109.47 billion rupiah as revenues rose 52 percent to 436.11 billion rupiah, said director Herman Lesman. (Bisnis Indonesia) > State-owned fertilizer producer PT Pupuk Indonesia holding company plans to develop four urea plants over the next two years with a total investment of around 24 trillion rupiah, said CEO Arifin Tasrif. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia exchange start earlier trade next yr > USD/IDR likely muted ahead of Hajj holiday tmr > Yudhoyono Ready to Face Churchill Mining Plc

($1 = 9,607.5000 rupiah) ($1 = 9,610 rupiah)