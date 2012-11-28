JAKARTA, Nov 28 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52% -7.350 USD/JPY 81.98 -0.17% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1740.63 -0.06% -1.020 US CRUDE 87.11 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24 ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as focus shifts to US budget talks SE ASIA STOCKS- Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up STOCKS TO WATCH > CVC Capital Partners plans to sell 35-40 percent of its shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Stores in the first quarter of 2013 to raise up to $1.5 billion. The firm has appointed CIMB Group Holdings Bhd., Morgan Stanley and UBS AG as financial advisors for the transaction. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa recorded a third-quarter net profit of 3.37 trillion rupiah ($351.04 million), up 30 percent from 2.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 26.5 percent to 12.37 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > Coal miner PT Darma Henwa plans to spend $162.7 million in capital expenditure next year, aiming to boost coal output to 23.21 million tonnes, higher than this year's target of 13.38 million tonnes, said CEO Adwin Harjanto Suryohadprojo. > PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, expects sales in 2013 to reach 9.3 trillion rupiah, up 24 percent from this year's target of 7.5 trillion rupiah, said finance director Suryanto. (Kontan) > PT Bumi Resources plans to pay $271 million of outstanding debt due in the fourth quarter and in 2013, said director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments > Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis > Euro moves lower on US fiscal fears, Greece debt doubts > Gold flat as investors shift focus to US fiscal talks > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: Indonesia targets $40 bln investment in 2013 COLUMN-Living with Indonesian supply uncertainty ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: