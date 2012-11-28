UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Nov 28 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52% -7.350 USD/JPY 81.98 -0.17% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1740.63 -0.06% -1.020 US CRUDE 87.11 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24 ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as focus shifts to US budget talks SE ASIA STOCKS- Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up STOCKS TO WATCH > CVC Capital Partners plans to sell 35-40 percent of its shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Stores in the first quarter of 2013 to raise up to $1.5 billion. The firm has appointed CIMB Group Holdings Bhd., Morgan Stanley and UBS AG as financial advisors for the transaction. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa recorded a third-quarter net profit of 3.37 trillion rupiah ($351.04 million), up 30 percent from 2.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 26.5 percent to 12.37 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > Coal miner PT Darma Henwa plans to spend $162.7 million in capital expenditure next year, aiming to boost coal output to 23.21 million tonnes, higher than this year's target of 13.38 million tonnes, said CEO Adwin Harjanto Suryohadprojo. > PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, expects sales in 2013 to reach 9.3 trillion rupiah, up 24 percent from this year's target of 7.5 trillion rupiah, said finance director Suryanto. (Kontan) > PT Bumi Resources plans to pay $271 million of outstanding debt due in the fourth quarter and in 2013, said director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments > Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis > Euro moves lower on US fiscal fears, Greece debt doubts > Gold flat as investors shift focus to US fiscal talks > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: Indonesia targets $40 bln investment in 2013 COLUMN-Living with Indonesian supply uncertainty ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources