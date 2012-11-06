JAKARTA, Nov 6 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46 US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02 FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US election SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows MARKET NEWS: > Wall St rises in thin trade before US election > Prices up before US vote, Greece worries mount > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates > Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies > Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH: > Cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna reported a net profit of 7.43 trillion rupiah in the third quarter, up 25 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Junior mining stocks may be in focus after Indonesia's supreme court upheld a challenge to a government ban on the export of unprocessed minerals, which could pave the way for a resumption of exports. > Auto distributor PT Astra International, after Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo), said it was confident that car sales in 2012 would reach 1.1 million units. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya booked new contracts until October at 9.2 trillion rupiah, or 68.15 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 13.5 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily) > Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia expects production in 2012 will reach 8 million tonnes, up 23 from a year earlier. The firm will be ready to operate its Tuban I factory in June next year, boosting output to 10 million tonnes, said CEO Eamon Ginley. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS Indonesia's Q3 growth slows as exports wane Indonesia court rules against ore export ban Bumi receives Rothschild counter-proposal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9615 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)