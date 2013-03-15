JAKARTA, March 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.23 0.56 8.71 USD/JPY 96.11 0.02 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.04 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1589.25 -0.03 -0.55 US CRUDE 93.24 0.23 0.21 DOW JONES 14539.14 0.58 83.86 ASIA ADRS 137.67 0.29 0.40 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover on record Dow close, US data SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines lead regional losses STOCKS TO WATCH - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam has secured a 10-year sales contract, to supply 51.8 million tonnes of coal, worth about $3.5 billion, to PT Indonesia Power, a unit of state electricity company PT Perusahaan Perseroan Perusahaan Listrik Negara, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono. The company is targeting 2013 coal output at 20.68 million tonnes, up 35 percent from last year's 15.3 million tonnes. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, a unit of Sinar Mas group, has bought 3-hectare of land in South Jakarta worth 868.9 billion rupiah ($89.55 million), from PT Bakrieland Development, said corporate secretary Hermawan Wijaya. The company plans to develop highrise buildings on the property. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Reswara Minergi Hartama, a unit of coal miner PT ABM Investama, has secured loans totalling $150 million from three banks, to develop supporting infrastructure facilities including a port and roads in Aceh, and expects to complete the projects in the third quarter of 2013, said ABM CEO Andi Djajanegara. The firm sees coal output at 25 million tonnes over the next few years. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Acset Indonusa plans to launch an initial public offering in the second quarter of this year by selling 30 percent of its enlarged capital, said corporate secretary Any Daniels. The firm has appointed PT Kim Eng Securities as underwriter. (Investor Daily) - The Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) said Germany-based cement producer Heidelbergcement plans to spend 3.5 trillion rupiah ($360.73 million) in Indonesia, said deputy chairman Himawan Hariyoga, adding that the government received investment plans from six foreign investors mostly from European countries such as Germany and France in the first quarter of this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Astra Group said car sales in January-February reached 103,501 units, up 8 percent from 95,667 in the same period last year, which represented 52 percent of total domestic car sales of 199,989 units, said Mulawarman, public relation officer of PT Astra International. (Investor Daily) - PT Aditec Cakrawiyasa has delayed its plan to launch an initial public offering until 2015 from initially in the first quarter of 2013, said CEO Rawono Sosrodimulya. The firm earlier plans to sell 20-30 percent of its enlarge capital via an IPO and expects to raise 500 billion rupiah for expansion. (Kontan) - Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa expects new contracts in 2013 to reach $327 million as until March, and the firm had secured contracts totalling $154 million, or 47 percent of its full-year target, said corporate secretary Fajriyah Usman. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises close to 4-1/2 year high > Dow ends up for 10th day, S&P nears record high > Long-dated U.S. bonds slip as labour market improves > Dollar rally dulls as sterling & AUD steal the show > Gold lingers around $1,590/oz; US job data weigh > U.S. oil futures settle at two-wk high on strong data INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > U.S. asks WTO to strike down Indonesia agricultural import curb > Indonesia keeps politically sensitive fuel subsidies, may limit use ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)