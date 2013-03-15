JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesian shares bounced back from Thursday's lows, rising 1.2 percent on foreign buying in blue chips and a strengthening rupiah a day after the country named a new central bank deputy governor.

At midday, the Jakarta Composite Index was up 57.46 points at 4,843.82.

Jakarta's blue chip index rose 1.49 percent, dominated by infrastructure stocks, which jumped 1.84 percent as foreign investors bought shares in large-cap companies on expectations of positive earnings. The trade index rose 1.49 percent.

State-controlled companies PT Tambang Bukit Asam and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose more than 2 percent each to 15,500 rupiah and 10,900 rupiah respectively.

"Yesterday's dip was just a correction on a bullish trend. We still expect full-year 2012 and first-quarter results will be the positive sentiment until May," said Jemmy Paul, a Jakarta-based fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management.

The Indonesian rupiah was up slightly at 9,698 to the dollar after the parliament in Southeast Asia's biggest economy elected Perry Warjiyo as the new central bank deputy governor.

Warjiyo, an IMF executive director in 2009, had been nominated by the president four times since 2008 for the position. He said his main focus would be on curbing inflation and lowering bank interest rates to single digits by encouraging further efficiencies in domestic banks.

"His view of low interest rates is in line with the global economic situation and the Indonesian condition which still needs high investment as an economy booster. This year has a higher-inflation risk. Having said that, Bank Indonesia can still use non-interest rate policy, such as macroprudential or rising FASBI rate instead of BI rate," said Andry Asmoro, a senior economist at Bank Mandiri.

($1 = 9,698 rupiah) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)