JAKARTA, March 19 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1552.10 0.55 8.60
USD/JPY 95.44 0.25 0.24
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.95 -0.11 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1605.56 0.16 2.57
US CRUDE 93.82 0.09 0.08
DOW JONES 14452.06 -0.43 -62.05
ASIA ADRS 135.92 -0.99 -1.36
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound from Cyprus bailout
scare, vote eyed
SE Asia Stocks-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off
19-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
> ConocoPhillips Indonesia, a unit of US-based
ConocoPhillips, will invest $1.86 billion this year to
achieve its 2013 output target of 39,500 barrels of oil per day
and 1,368.5 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, said
Elan Biantoro, public relations officer at Indonesia's oil and
gas regulatory task force SKK Migas. (Investor Daily)
> Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts
plans to raise up to 3.1 trillion rupiah ($319.23 million) from
a rights issue in early May, it said in a statement. (Investor
Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rebounds 1.5 pct from Monday's slide
> Wall St ends lower on angst about Cyprus bailout plan
> TREASURIES-Yields hit lowest in 1-1/2 weeks on Cyprus
> Euro nurses losses as Cyprus remains a thorn
> Gold hits 2-1/2 wk high, Cyprus spurs safe haven buying
> Brent crude oil down on Cyprus fears
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's economy to grow 6.2 pct in 2013-World Bank
> Airbus wins record $24 bln Indonesian order
> NEWSMAKER-Rusdi Kirana, typewriter salesman to airline supremo
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: