JAKARTA, March 22 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1545.80 0.83 12.91 USD/JPY 94.91 0.03 0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.91 -0.38 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.02 0.32 US CRUDE 92.54 0.10 0.09 DOW JONES 14421.49 -0.62 -90.24 ASIA ADRS 135.44 -0.89 -1.21 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth, Cyprus worries SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover STOCKS TO WATCH > The government plans to build three oil refineries, two of them with a capacity of 300,000 barrels of oil per day each, in co-operation with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said Susilo Siswoutomo, deputy energy and mineral resources minister. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's biggest payTV operator PT MNC Sky Vision plans to buy back the company's bonds worth $165 million to reduce its debt interest burden, said CEO Effendi Budiman. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise > Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate > Bonds gain as Cyprus scrambles for help > Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums > Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus > Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia budget deficit could rise above 2 pct of GDP-finmin > Indonesia awards 14 oil and gas blocks in first-half 2013 > Indonesia's Petral finalises Q2 jet fuel term -sources (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)