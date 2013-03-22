UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 22 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1545.80 0.83 12.91 USD/JPY 94.91 0.03 0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.91 -0.38 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.02 0.32 US CRUDE 92.54 0.10 0.09 DOW JONES 14421.49 -0.62 -90.24 ASIA ADRS 135.44 -0.89 -1.21 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth, Cyprus worries SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover STOCKS TO WATCH > The government plans to build three oil refineries, two of them with a capacity of 300,000 barrels of oil per day each, in co-operation with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said Susilo Siswoutomo, deputy energy and mineral resources minister. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's biggest payTV operator PT MNC Sky Vision plans to buy back the company's bonds worth $165 million to reduce its debt interest burden, said CEO Effendi Budiman. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise > Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate > Bonds gain as Cyprus scrambles for help > Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums > Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus > Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia budget deficit could rise above 2 pct of GDP-finmin > Indonesia awards 14 oil and gas blocks in first-half 2013 > Indonesia's Petral finalises Q2 jet fuel term -sources ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources