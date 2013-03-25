JAKARTA, March 25 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1556.89 0.72 11.09 USD/JPY 94.91 0.43 0.41 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.95 1.34 0.03 SPOT GOLD 1603.85 -1.25 -4.10 US CRUDE 93.90 0.20 0.19 DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63 90.54 ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54 0.73 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares rise on draft Cyprus deal SE Asia Stocks-Down; Thailand underperforms on forced sales STOCKS TO WATCH > Gold miner PT J Resources Asia Pasifik plans to spend $238 million in capital expenditure this year that will be used to boost gold output by up to 103,000 ounces per year, from current 101,000 ounces, said director Edi Permadi. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Property developer PT Modernland Realty plans to acquire 750 hectares of land in East Jakarta and 400 hectares in Serang this year, with a total investment of around 1.9 trillion rupiah, a company official said. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Kalla Group plans to spend more than $1 billion this year to develop several hydro-power plants in Sulawesi and Jambi, said CEO Fatimah Kalla. (Kontan) > PT Hindoli, a unit of U.S. agribusiness company Cargill Tropical Palm Pte Ltd, plans to develop its sixth palm oil processing plant in South Sumatra at an investment of $40 million, said CEO Anthony Yeow. The plant will have a capacity of 60 tonnes to 100 tonnes per hour and its construction is expected to be completed in 2015. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei advances as Cyprus, EU agree rescue deal > Wall St rises on hopes for Cyprus deal, but dips for week > Prices near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus > Euro steady in early Asia, all eyes on Cyprus > Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal > Oil up, Brent premium to US crude narrowest since July > Palm oil rises to 1-month high on export hopes INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Sky's the limit? Southeast Asia budget airlines bet big on growth > Indonesia struggles to solve politically toxic fuel subsidy problem > Indonesian MPs to grill candidate for central bank governor > One lump or two? Indonesian 'sugar samurai' serve foreigners sparingly > Al Salem brace helps Saudi Arabia rally to beat Indonesia > Europe coffee: Indonesia robusta in demand > Indonesia to link soybean imports to domestic buys -govt official > CVC cashes in from $1.3 bln offering of Matahari shares > BP outlines development plans for Tangguh Indonesia LNG project ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: