BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
JAKARTA, March 26 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.69 -0.33% -5.200 USD/JPY 93.91 -0.25% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9198 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1603.55 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 94.72 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 14447.75 -0.44% -64.28 ASIA ADRS 135.59 -0.43% -0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro spooked by Cyprus bailout details SE Asia Stocks--Rebound on Cyprus deal; Thai stocks lead STOCKS TO WATCH > The government has appointed state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia to absorb PT Bukopin's majority shares that will be sold through a private placement, said Gatot Trihargo, deputy minister for state-owned enterprises. Bukopin earlier said it expected to raise $300 million to $350 million by selling 2.79 billion shares, or 35 percent of its enlarged capital. (Investor Daily) > Golden Agri-Resources is ready to spend a total of $1.6 billion on investment in Liberia, West Africa, over the next 12-15 years, said Golden Agri's CEO Franky Widjaja. The firm will develop oil palm plantation on a 220,000 hectares of land in the country. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT AKR Corporindo, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, booked net profits of 649 billion rupiah in 2012, a 5 percent increase from a year earlier as revenue grew 15 percent to 21.6 trillion rupiah from 18.8 trillion rupiah in 2011, CEO Haryanto Adikoesoemo said in a statement. > PT Matahari Department Store said 222 investors have bought 1.16 billion shares or 40 percent of the company's enlarged capital from CVC Capital Partners Ltd and PT Multipolar, sold via a private placement at 10,850 rupiah per share worth totalling 12.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara plans to spend $1 billion on investment that will be used to acquire Ketapang gas block in Madura and Bengkanai block in central Kalimantan, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries > Wall St ends lower on renewed Cyprus worries > Prices gain as Cyprus comments spark worry over banks > Euro recoils as Cyprus deal stings; BOJ in focus > Gold perches above $1,600/oz, euro zone worries support > Oil rises in choppy trade after Cyprus bailout deal > Palm oil slips as slowing exports weigh INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Doha fate hinges on December meeting: Indonesian WTO candidate > Indonesia should stop rice imports as surplus growing -official > Indonesia FinMin raises pressure on bank reciprocity > Indonesia's Medco says Libya oil project delayed by 2 years > Refugee boat sinks off Australia, reopens border security debate ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.