JAKARTA, March 26 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.69 -0.33% -5.200 USD/JPY 93.91 -0.25% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9198 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1603.55 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 94.72 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 14447.75 -0.44% -64.28 ASIA ADRS 135.59 -0.43% -0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro spooked by Cyprus bailout details SE Asia Stocks--Rebound on Cyprus deal; Thai stocks lead STOCKS TO WATCH > The government has appointed state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia to absorb PT Bukopin's majority shares that will be sold through a private placement, said Gatot Trihargo, deputy minister for state-owned enterprises. Bukopin earlier said it expected to raise $300 million to $350 million by selling 2.79 billion shares, or 35 percent of its enlarged capital. (Investor Daily) > Golden Agri-Resources is ready to spend a total of $1.6 billion on investment in Liberia, West Africa, over the next 12-15 years, said Golden Agri's CEO Franky Widjaja. The firm will develop oil palm plantation on a 220,000 hectares of land in the country. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT AKR Corporindo, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, booked net profits of 649 billion rupiah in 2012, a 5 percent increase from a year earlier as revenue grew 15 percent to 21.6 trillion rupiah from 18.8 trillion rupiah in 2011, CEO Haryanto Adikoesoemo said in a statement. > PT Matahari Department Store said 222 investors have bought 1.16 billion shares or 40 percent of the company's enlarged capital from CVC Capital Partners Ltd and PT Multipolar, sold via a private placement at 10,850 rupiah per share worth totalling 12.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's top gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara plans to spend $1 billion on investment that will be used to acquire Ketapang gas block in Madura and Bengkanai block in central Kalimantan, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries > Wall St ends lower on renewed Cyprus worries > Prices gain as Cyprus comments spark worry over banks > Euro recoils as Cyprus deal stings; BOJ in focus > Gold perches above $1,600/oz, euro zone worries support > Oil rises in choppy trade after Cyprus bailout deal > Palm oil slips as slowing exports weigh INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Doha fate hinges on December meeting: Indonesian WTO candidate > Indonesia should stop rice imports as surplus growing -official > Indonesia FinMin raises pressure on bank reciprocity > Indonesia's Medco says Libya oil project delayed by 2 years > Refugee boat sinks off Australia, reopens border security debate