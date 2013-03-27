JAKARTA, March 27 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.77 0.78% 12.080 USD/JPY 94.52 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.918 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1599.86 0.08% 1.270 US CRUDE 96.12 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 14559.65 0.77% 111.90 ASIA ADRS 135.89 0.22% 0.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesian industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk said it plans to spend 600 billion rupiah on investment this year to acquire land in Central Java. (Bisnis Indonesia) > State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) aims to boost nickel sales volume to up to 11.5 million tonnes this year from last year's 7 million tonnes, said CEO Alwinsyah Lubis. The firm also plans to spend 6 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year, higher than last year's 5.1 trillion rupiah, to finance its ferronickel processing plant project in Maluku, expand existing plant in Southeast Sulawesi and develop chemical grade alumina smelter plant in West Kalimantan.(Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan) > State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam said it has secured a sales contract worth 157 trillion rupiah from state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara to supply 262.6 million tonnes of coal until 2030, for its steam power plant in Java. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > PT Bhakti Investama Tbk plans a rights issue by releasing 10 percent of its enlarged capital, subject to approval from shareholders in an extraordinary meeting scheduled to be held on May 2, the investment company said. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on Wall Street; ex-dividend caps gains > Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close > Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain > Euro near 4-month low, yen dips on BOJ expectations > Gold stays put as U.S. data offsets Europe worries > Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks > Palm edges down on lower exports, Cyprus deal worries INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia parliament backs FinMin Martowardojo for c.bank chief > Global cocoa prices could more than double by 2020 if output lags -Petra > Indonesia raises 7.65 trln rph from debt auction, yields rise > BNI looks to sell up to 40 pct of life insurance unit ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9731.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo Jacob)