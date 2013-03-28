JAKARTA, March 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.85 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.38 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8506 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1605.09 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 96.68 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49 ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade; Indonesia hits record STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, plans to boost capital expenditure this year to 900 billion rupiah from an earlier estimate of 600 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm plans to open 200-250 specialty stores, 50-73 food and beverage stores and two department stores. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional plans to expand its oil and gas activities to Malaysia, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz, adding that the firm has invited GOM Resources Sdn Bhd to work on a project. (Investor Daily) > PT Bank Internasional Indonesia plans to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 4.69 billion shares at 320 rupiah per share, for credit expansion. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh > Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger > Yields lowest in three weeks on euro zone safety bid > Worries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro > Gold defies firm dollar as Cyprus fallout supports > Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains > Palm oil prices up, lower output expected to cut stocks INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Southeast Asia ready to build, but will investors come? > Turkey could open WTO case over Indonesia flour tariff-officials > Indonesian shipper Berlian files for creditor protection in the US > Indonesia to rely on soybean imports beyond 2014 -minister > Indonesian shares hit highs as focus turns to next finance minister > Indonesia parliament backs FinMin Martowardojo for c.bank chief ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9724.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)