JAKARTA, April 3 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1570.25 0.52 8.08 USD/JPY 93.39 -0.03 -0.01 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.859 0.00 -0.00 SPOT GOLD 1575.86 0.04 0.62 US CRUDE 96.76 -0.44 -0.43 DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61 89.16 ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75 1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high; Philippine retreats STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Honda Prospect Motor, main dealer of Honda car in Indonesia, sold 26,772 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, surging 229 percent from 8,143 vehicles a year ago, said director Jonfis Fandy. (Investor Daily) > PT Gozco Plantation Tbk said its 2012 net profit dropped 41 percent to 98.4 billion Indonesian rupiah ($10.11 million) on lower sales. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk sees its coal output in 2013 at 6 million tonnes, up from last year's 4 million tonnes, said corporate secretary Ade Satari. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.2 pct on Wall St gains, BOJ easing hopes > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high > Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets > Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold down 1.5 pct on Wall St gains, economic hopes > Oil settles mixed on demand concerns, U.S. pipeline > Palm oil rebounds from near 3-mth low, exports support INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Bumi Resources posts wider Q4 net loss > Indonesia coffee exports to slip 5 pct in 2013 > Saratoga Investama picks banks for $200 mln IPO > Indonesia sells 645 bln rph of sukuk > Blue Bird Group picks banks for $250 mln IPO > Finmin says core inflation still manageable > Sulawesi March cocoa exports up 147 pct y/y ($1 = 9,737 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)