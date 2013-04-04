JAKARTA, April 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.69 -1.05% -16.560 USD/JPY 92.84 -0.21% -0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8072 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1555.24 -0.14% -2.110 US CRUDE 94.43 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 14550.35 -0.76% -111.66 ASIA ADRS 132.49 -1.14% -1.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on weak US data, yen firms before BOJ SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls to near 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH > The net profits of national sharia banks as of February were at 679.7 billion rupiah ($69.73 million), up 80 percent from 378.1 billion rupiah at the same period last year, a survey by the central bank showed. Total loan disbursements were up 51 percent to 160.72 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) > Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk said growth of its new financing in the first quarter of 2013 fell 12 percent on an annual basis to 7 trillion rupiah ($718.17 million), due to higher minimum down payment for auto purchase, said director Hafid Hadeli. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) > Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk is targeting marketing sales of between 1.2 trillion rupiah and 1.5 trillion rupiah this year, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Kontan) > Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk plans to refinance its outstanding debt up to $243 million this year, said director Helmi Yusman Santoso. (Investor Daily) > PT Sumber Segara Primadaya has secured loans totalling $700 million from China Development Bank Corporation with an 11-year tenure to develop a steam power plant that will have a capacity of 614 mega Watt in Cilacap, Central Java, said CEO Muhammad Rasul. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan) > Indonesian government aims to raise 60.45 trillion rupiah ($6.20 billion) from conventional and sharia bonds in the second quarter of the year to finance its budget deficit, said Scenaider CH Siahaan, director at finance ministry's debt office. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops 1.8 pct on U.S. concerns ahead of BOJ > Wall St drops on signs of weak economy, North Korea > Prices rise as ADP data tempers job hopes > Yen bears on tenterhooks as BOJ looms large > Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump > Oil down most in 5 months as US inventories near record > Palm inches up as lower stock hopes offset weak soy markets INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Saratoga aims to raise $1 bln from two IPOs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9,747 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)