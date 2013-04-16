JAKARTA, April 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.36 -2.3% -36.490 USD/JPY 96.6 -0.16% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6849 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1328.59 -1.79% -24.160 US CRUDE 87.2 -1.70% -1.510 DOW JONES 14599.20 -1.79% -265.86 ASIA ADRS 136.71 -2.42% -3.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms as risk assets brace for another rout SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead STOCKS TO WATCH - The Indonesia coal mining association (APBI) expects coal output in 2013 to reach 400 million tonnes, up 4 percent from 383 million tonnes last year, or higher than the government's forecast of 390 million tonnes, driven by more demand from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan, said chairman Bob Kamandanu. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The Ruby gas field in Makassar, operated by Pearl Oil (Sebuku) Ltd, is expected to start producing 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day in October 2013, said Rudianto Rimbono, an officer at Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal miner PT Bumi Resources sees sales in the first quarter this year reaching $1.3 billion, down 11 percent from $1.46 billion for the same period last year, due to falling coal prices, on sales volume that rose 21 percent to 19.1 million tonnes, said director Bumi Dileep Srivastava. The company expects sales volume in 2013 at 76 million tonnes, up 12 percent from last year's 68 million tonnes. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Adhi Persada Property, a unit of PT Adhi Karya , has secured new projects worth 7.15 trillion rupiah this year, said CEO Giri Sudaryono (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Kalla Group will develop a geothermal power plant worth $33 million in South Sulawesi, said CEO Fatimah Kalla. (Kontan) - ENI Indonesia will drill four new oil wells in Muara Bakau and Bulungan blocks, starting at the end of this year, with a total investment of $400 million, said CEO Paolo Scaroni. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops 1.6 pct on slowing global growth > Wall St lowest since Nov on gold's drop, Boston blasts > Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions > Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20 > Gold investors exit, prices suffer biggest-ever drop > Brent oil drops 3 pct to near $100 in commodities rout > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Cbank says may resolve DBS-Danamon deal in May > Tahija to raise $175 mln in palm oil IPO > WBank cuts East Asia growth estimate Ÿ ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,712 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)