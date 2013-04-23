UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JAKARTA, April 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.5 0.47 7.25 USD/JPY 99.17 -0.03 -0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.69 -0.22 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1420.86 -0.30 -4.28 US CRUDE 89.20 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10 0.14 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, China flash HSBC PMI eyed SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong after Q1 STOCKS TO WATCH - Flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured a $360 million 12-year loan from Kuwait aircraft leasing company Alafco to buy two Boeing 777-300 ER, said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Investor Daily) - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam booked 2.78 trillion rupiah ($286.08 million) in the first quarter, down 9 percent from a year earlier while sales grew 17 percent to 4.51 million tonnes, said corporate secretary Joko in a statement.(Investor Daily) - Lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia plans to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in June, said CEO Dato' Khairussaleh Ramli. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high > US STOCKS-Wall Street gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after the bell > TREASURIES-Yields stay low on weak home sales, waning inflation > FOREX-Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails again > PRECIOUS-Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived > Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains > VEGOILS-Palm hits fresh 4-month low on weak external markets > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Finance minister says will stand by prudent policies > Freeport near Indonesia supply deal, could ease contract renegotiations > Indonesia plans to issue $1 bln of global sharia bonds in Q3 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)
