April 25 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.79 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 99.52 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.703 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1426.79 -0.28% -4.010 US CRUDE 91.5 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16 ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick, support seen from global monetary stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam Makro surges after deal STOCKS TO WATCH - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia reported a net profit of 5 trillion rupiah ($515.56 million) in the first quarter, up 19 percent from the same period last year driven by micro and retail industries, said director Djarot Kusumayakti.(Investor Daily) - Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured loans totalling $40 million with tenure of 12 months from PT Bank Negara Indonesia, the firm said in a statement to the bourse. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up, extending the previous session's gain > Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble > Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction > Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed > Gold rises on physical buying, outlook cautious > Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesian conglomerate Astra profit falls > Indonesia faces coffee shipment delays, beans scarce > Indonesia looks to limit size of new palm plantations ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)