April 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.16 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1473.11 0.42% 6.120 US CRUDE 93.35 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said investment in manufacturing industry in the first quarter reached 53.26 trillion rupiah ($5.48 billion), up 84 percent from the same period last year. (Investor Daily) - PT Asa Foodnesia Abadi (Asa Foods) plans to build 25 bread factories across the country over the next five years with a total investment of about $250 million, said commissioner Eddy Sutanto. (Investor Daily) - Poultry company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia plans to issue a $225 million global bond with five years tenure, to finance its expansion, said Corporate Secretary Maya Pradjono. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rises on upbeat U.S. earnings, data > Wall St up on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices > Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data > Gold up 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June > Oil up on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia's Mayapada Group to list media unit within 3 yrs > Indonesia annual gas demand may grow more than 10 pct as oil use falls > Indonesia's cbank cuts 2013 credit growth forecast > Wet weather to curb Indonesian rubber output gain-industry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,718 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)