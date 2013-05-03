UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, May 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1597.59 0.94% 14.890 USD/JPY 98.02 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6238 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1466.54 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 93.85 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63 ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer ECB rate cut, euro sulks SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH - Food firm PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur and Japan's Tsukushima Foods Industry Co Ltd will set up a joint venture in Indonesia to work on the bakery and confectionary sector, Corporate Secretary Elly Putranti said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.047 trillion rupiah, down 13 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 10 percent to 12.63 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to expand into the hotel business over the next two years and will spend 6 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance expansion, said Director Soeleman Soemawinata. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Adaro Energy acquired a coal mine worth 3.9 billion rupiah in Balangan, South Kalimantan, said CEO Garibaldi Thohir. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei suffers longest losing streak since November > Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600 > Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk > Yields hold above key levels before payrolls > Gold ticks up, heads for second straight weekly gain > Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut > Palm oil falls to 1-week low, tracks weak soyoil INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > S&P cuts Indonesia outlook to stable from positive > Els makes strong start in Indonesia, Hend leads > Freeport Indonesia contract workers end strike as pay row resolved > Resource deals audit overshadows Liberia anti-graft push > Resort airports in stormy SE Asia leave safety to chance ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9722.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources