JAKARTA May 7 Indonesian shares rallied for a second day on Tuesday, up 1 percent despite sluggish economic growth in the first quarter and a warning from Moody's Investors Services on Monday and an outlook cut by Standard & Poors on Thursday.

The Jakarta Composite Index closed 50.92 points up at 5042.79, boosted by the property index, which rose 2.47 percent. Shares of real-estate developer Lippo Karawaci jumped 5.11 percent to 1,440 rupiah with the highest turnover of the day.

Domestic investors bought 4.2 trillion rupiah ($431.46 million) of stocks on Tuesday, while foreign selling was at 2.7 trillion rupiah, according to data from the stock exchange.

"Aside from outlook cuts, there's no bad news from the domestic market," said Fadlul Imansyah, the Jakarta-based vice-president at CIMB Asset Management.

Indonesia's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than two years in the first quarter, hurt by slowing private consumption and lower investment. However, central bank Governor Darmin Nasution said Indonesia's economy is still expected to grow in the range of 6.2 percent to 6.5 percent this year.

Moody's said on Monday that persistent delays to fuel subsidy reductions could result as credit negative for Indonesia, while S&P cut the country's outlook rating to 'stable' from 'positive' on Thursday, citing similar reasons.

Nasution said rating agencies such as Moody's or S&P have their own methods and perceptions, and they cannot be expected to be entirely accurate.

"What they (the agencies) conveyed, of course part of the input and concern to us... The government and the central bank should take steps as responses, whether in bureaucracy reform or other things," Nasution said.

Earlier in March, the World Bank cut Indonesia's growth forecast this year to 6.2 percent, a notch below the previous 6.3 percent, citing pressure on the economy including slower investment growth, the continuing burden of energy subsidies and the slowing pace of poverty reduction.

However, investors could take profits on equities and Indonesian government bond yields should move higher, Coutts Asia said in a note on Tuesday.

"Aside from the potential monetary tightening, a market correction looks increasingly likely after such a strong rally. The local stock market has outperformed the region by almost 16 percent year-to-date. We believe now would be the time to take profits," the note said.

($1 = 9,734.5 rupiah) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)