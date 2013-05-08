UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, May 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52 8.46 USD/JPY 98.86 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.78 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1447.34 -0.32 -4.65 US CRUDE 95.40 -0.23 -0.22 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36 0.52 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record; focus on China data SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET index hits 1,600 STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a supermarket firm, is optimistic of achieving its 2013 revenue target of 8.5 trillion rupiah ($873.18 million), up from last year's 5.7 trillion rupiah, with demand expected to increase during the fasting month of Ramadan and the new school year, said director Setyadi Surya. - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to spend 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.36 million) on capital expenditure this year to build infrastructure and buy new ships, said Chief Financial Officer Danar Wihandhoyo. The firm sees 2013 sales volume at 3.1 million tonnes. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, secured a syndicated loan worth $475 million with a five-year tenure, to repay debts and finance capital expenditure, according to a report by IFR Asia. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales fresh five-year highs, Sharp Corp jumps > Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P at record > TREASURIES-Prices dip, but range bound in new debt > Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment > Gold extends losses; ETFs at 4-year low > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Cargill building $100 million cocoa facility in Indonesia > Emerging market growth expectations hit seven-month low -HSBC ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9734.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources