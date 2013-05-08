JAKARTA, May 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52 8.46 USD/JPY 98.86 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.78 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1447.34 -0.32 -4.65 US CRUDE 95.40 -0.23 -0.22 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36 0.52 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record; focus on China data SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET index hits 1,600 STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a supermarket firm, is optimistic of achieving its 2013 revenue target of 8.5 trillion rupiah ($873.18 million), up from last year's 5.7 trillion rupiah, with demand expected to increase during the fasting month of Ramadan and the new school year, said director Setyadi Surya. - Coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to spend 1.6 trillion rupiah ($164.36 million) on capital expenditure this year to build infrastructure and buy new ships, said Chief Financial Officer Danar Wihandhoyo. The firm sees 2013 sales volume at 3.1 million tonnes. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, secured a syndicated loan worth $475 million with a five-year tenure, to repay debts and finance capital expenditure, according to a report by IFR Asia. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales fresh five-year highs, Sharp Corp jumps > Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P at record > TREASURIES-Prices dip, but range bound in new debt > Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment > Gold extends losses; ETFs at 4-year low > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Cargill building $100 million cocoa facility in Indonesia > Emerging market growth expectations hit seven-month low -HSBC ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9734.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)