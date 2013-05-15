JAKARTA, May 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could have affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1650.34 1.01% 16.570 USD/JPY 102.21 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9783 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1426.4 0.07% 1.010 US CRUDE 94.35 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82% 123.57 ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks jump to record highs, dollar rises SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform STOCKS TO WATCH - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia plans to build a new factory worth around $200 million in Myanmar with production capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. It will also set up a joint venture company by second half of 2013 to work on the project, Soetjipto said. The company also plans to spend 4 trillion rupiah ($411 million) on capital expenditure this year to develop new factory, power plant and packaging factory. (Investor Daily) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina issued global bonds worth of $3.25 billion, to acquire oil and gas blocks, according to a report by Euroweek. The firm has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, and Royal Bank of Scotland to handle the bond issue. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai said in a statement it expects to raise 2.95 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, releasing 1.74 billion shares at a minimum price of 1,691 rupiah per share, to buy land and for expansion. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on May 30. (Investor Daily) - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, plans to spend $30 million on capital expenditure this year to add more ships and trucks, said Finance Director Suresh Vembu. The firm will also develop an integrated industrial and port estates with PT Pelindo III in East Java, with investment of up to 8 trillion Indonesian rupiah by second half of 2015, director Haryanto Adikoesoemo said. - Lender PT Bank Mandiri has disbursed housing loans totalling 27.5 trillion rupiah until March, up 22 percent from 22.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Consumer Loans Officer Sarastri Baskoro. (Investor Daily) - Lender PT Bank National Nobu sets its IPO price at 375 rupiah per share, said corporate secretary Mario Satrio. The firm earlier announced it will sell 2.155 billion shares or 52 percent of its enlarged capital to raise up to 808 billion rupiah. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Garda Tujuh Buana is targeting 2013 coal output at 3.5 million tonnes, up 28 percent from last year's 2.73 million tonnes, said CEO Ratendra Kumar Srivasta. - Thailand's cement producer Siam Cement Group expects construction of its factory in Sukabumi, West Java, worth around $365 million, would be completed in the third quarter of 2015, the company said in a statement. The plant will have production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year. - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to open 200 new outlets in the second quarter of this year, said CEO Feny Djoko Susanto, adding that it will spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance expansion. The company currently owns 7,000 outlets across the country. (Kontan) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, said its crude palm oil (CPO) output from January to April this year rose 20 percent to 472,179 tonnes from 393,673 tonnes a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded > Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs > Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers > Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high > Gold down on economic optimism, ETF holdings steady > Brent oil prices fall in light trading > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > 33 missing, tunnel collapse at Freeport mine > C.bank holds rate, trims Q2 GDP forecast > Indonesia sells 570 bln rph of sukuk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: