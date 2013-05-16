JAKARTA, May 16 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1658.78 0.51% 8.440 USD/JPY 102.05 -0.18% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9365 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1387.44 -0.35% -4.850 US CRUDE 94.13 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44 ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid growth SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, sole agent of Japanese Daihatsu, revised its 2013 sales target to 173,000 units, up from earlier 165,000 units, said Marketing Director Amelia Tjandra. (Investor Daily) - The government signed 14 new cooperation contracts for oil and gas projects with a total investment of $105.695 million during the Indonesian Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition, said Jero Wacik, energy and mineral resources minister. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Agro-food maker PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($308 million) on investment until 2013, to expand its poultry feeds and processed poultry businesses, said director Ong Mei Sian. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Intiland Development plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah in the second quarter with a tenure of between 3-5 years, for expansion, said corporate secretary Thresia Rustandi. The firm has appointed Trimegah Securities, Ciptadana Securities, and Lautandhana Securindo as underwriters. (Investor Daily) - Energy firm PT Indika Energy Tbk plans to spend $78.2 million on capital expenditure this year that will mostly be used to finance expansion of its coal units, said CEO Wishnu Wardhana. The firm expects coal output in 2013 to rise to 40.7 million tonnes from last year's 34.2 million tonnes. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers plans to spend up to $20 million on capital expenditure this year to boost production capacity, said Corporate Secretary Iswar Deni. The firm expects revenue to rise 30 percent to 3.4 trillion rupiah in 2013. (Investor Daily) - Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk plans to develop a superblock on a three-hectare land in Karawang, West Java, with a total investment of up to 900 billion rupiah, said CEO Indra Wijaya. The firm will build shopping mall, house-shop, hotel and apartment on the property over the next three years. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai plans to sell 1.75 billion shares, or 10 percent of the equity, through a private placement, at a price of minimum 1,691 rupiah per share, and expects to raise 2.96 trillion rupiah, to finance expansion of its units, strengthen capital and increase liquidity, the company's prospectus said. The firm will seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting, scheduled in May 30. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to scale multiyear highs on yen, Wall St. > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs, Google jumps > US Treasuries rise on weak manufacturing, inflation > Euro slips to six-week low on weak euro zone GDP > Gold below $1,400, down 2 pct on econ optimism > Oil gains $1 on US equity rally > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Freeport suspends mine after tunnel collapse > Lion Air shd review procedures-crash report > Current acct deficit narrows, concerns remain ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,737.5 rupiah) ($1 = 9747.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)